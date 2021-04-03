Menu
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
Crime

Murder charge over hit-and-run death

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Apr 2021 1:43 PM

A West Australian man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-crash in Perth on Thursday night that killed a pedestrian.

A 35-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a dark coloured sedan in a High Wycombe carpark in Chipping Drive just after 11.50pm on April 1.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt for the driver of the sedan, and later said a man was co-operating with authorities.

A 33-year-old man from High Wycombe has since been charged with murder in relation to the crash.

He was also charged with failing to stop and ensure assistance is received after an incident occasioning death, and failing to report an incident occasioning death or grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Murder charge over hit-and-run death

