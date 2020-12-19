Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
Crime

Murder charge after taxi rank fight

by Darren Cartwright
19th Dec 2020 2:04 PM

A man is facing a murder charge following an early morning altercation at a taxi rank that left another man dead in north Queensland.

A verbal dispute occurred at 2.20am on Saturday at a cab rank on Edith Street, Innisfail, police said.

It then escalated into a fight with one of the men allegedly punching the other to the side of his head multiple times.

The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.
The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Innisfail man with murder.

He appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is due to reappear at court on January 11.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Murder charge after taxi rank fight

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        Premium Content Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market has operated at the showgrounds for the last few months due to COVID-19.

        WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        News Roads have been shaved like soap, shops and homes inundated, infrastructure...

        HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Premium Content HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Education Full results for Northern Rivers students who received the highest bands in the HSC...

        REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        News Tweed-Byron, Richmond police district numbers outlined in new report