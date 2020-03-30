Murder accused to face Lismore court today

A MAN will face Lismore Local Court today after he was charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in last week.

About 8.25am on March 23, a man and woman, aged 36 and 31, were sleeping inside their Wharf Road unit at Gladesville when they woke to find a man standing beside their bed.

Police will allege the man used a guitar to hit the occupant over the head before running from the unit.

The 36-year-old man suffered critical head injuries and has been in intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital; however, died about 4.30pm yesterday.

The 31-year-old woman was not injured.

Following inquiries by officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command, police arrested a 35-year-old man about 6pm on Sunday, in Byron Bay.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with murder.

The man, from Gladesville, has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.