Menu
Login
Generic Life Flight Bell 412.
Generic Life Flight Bell 412. Brian Cassidy
Breaking

Mungindi man crushed

Ellen Ransley
by
3rd Jan 2019 10:59 AM

A MUNGINIDI man was airlifted to Brisbane yesterday afternoon, after he was reportedly crushed by heavy machinery.

Life Flight's Toowoomba based rescue helicopter was called to the Mungindi Hospital around midday, after a man aged in his fifties had an excavator bucket landed on his head.

The patient was admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital around 8pm last night.

He is believed to be in a stable condition, with head, neck, and ankle injuries.

To complete the nearly 900 kilometre mission, the helicopter was refuelled three times, and the crew changed over in Toowoomba.

editors picks life flight mungindi rescue toowoomba

Top Stories

    Surfing the wave of support

    Surfing the wave of support

    News AFTER a monumental 2018 Byron Boardriders' Soli Bailey comes home and feels the love

    EDITORIAL: Feeling partially shut down yet?

    EDITORIAL: Feeling partially shut down yet?

    News Partially shut down editorial

    Labor candidate pushes pill testing in wake of death

    Labor candidate pushes pill testing in wake of death

    News Pugh cals for look at pill testing

    PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating year's end Byron Shire

    PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating year's end Byron Shire

    News Christmas and New Years Eve photos.

    Local Partners