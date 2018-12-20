Two to face court after Burnett drug bust

POLICE have put a significant dent on drug trade across the North Burnett after a search warrant was executed in Mundubbera yesterday morning.

It will be alleged that police from Maryborough CIB, Wide Bay Tactical Crime Unit, Hervey Bay Dog Squad and the Mundubbera Police located 7.7g of methamphetamines at a Mundubbera property.

Police also seized a small quantity of marijuana, $1280 in cash, drug utensils and syringes.

A 33-year-old Mundubbera woman was arrested and charged with six drug offences including three charges of possession of dangerous drugs, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, possessing property suspected to have been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and another charge of failing to dispose a needle and syringe.

A 49-year-old Mundubbera woman was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, possessing property suspected to have been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and failing to dispose of a needle and syringe.

Mundubbera Police Sergeant Daniel Clarke said the raids conducted yesterday removed a large amount of drugs intended for the streets.

"This has taken a large quantity of ice out of a small community and has made the community a safer place to live," Sgt Clarke said.

"I would like to thank the Mundubbera community for their assistance, without their support none of these offences would have been detected, and urge anyone in the community that would like to pass on information to police, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, you can remain anonymous if you wish."

The two women were placed on bail to appear at the Gayndah Magistrates Court for January 2019.