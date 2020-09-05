Mundine’s furious COVID ’cover up’ rant

Anthony Mundine has been spotted joining in the anti-lockdown rallies across Sydney today, posing for photos with fans along the way.

Mundine told the Sunday Telegraph on Saturday he supported the anti-lockdown movement and COVID-19 was a "cover up".

"I support people coming together and standing up against injustice. It's a dictatorship. A tyrannical reign," he said.

"COVID is just a symptom of 5G radiation - it's a cover up."

There is no evidence linking 5G to coronavirus but the beaseless theory appears to have gained traction due to reports the next generation wireless service was being trialled in Wuhan. In actual fact, 5G services has already been rolled out in cities in the US and South Korea prior to Wuhan. South Korea has been one of the most successful in combating COVID-19.

Besides, no sensible explanation has been provided as to how 5G, which isn't even in many cities, can transmit a virus.

In addition, the radio waves emitted from 5G transmitters are non-ionising and far below any level that would be considered unhealthy.

Anthony Mundine seen at a Freedom Day protest in Hyde Park, Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett.

Two men were arrested at the same Sydney rally for allegedly assaulting police, while a woman was arrested for failing to comply with a move on direction at the unauthorised anti-lockdown protest in the CBD's Hyde Park.

Penalty infringement notices were also issued to 18 people.

Another woman who attended the rally in Hyde Park in Sydney posted footage to the group after she was approached by a police officer.

The police officer explains there is a possible $1000 fine or further police action.

"If you're protesting. you're in breach of the orders," the officer says.

Another Facebook post showed a photo of a man in Sydney who appeared to be bleeding from his head and handcuffed by police.

According to the post, "people being brutalised and arrested at a peaceful protest in Sydney."

Large crowds seen at a Freedom Day protest in Olympic Park, Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett.

Adelaide and Perth have also seen protests today - despite residents living in essentially COVID-free states. Around 200 South Australians gathered to object against government coronavirus restrictions, a possible vaccine and privacy breaches.

Perth protesters said they were standing in solidarity with those in Victoria.

Originally published as Mundine's furious COVID 'cover up' rant