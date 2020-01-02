Mundane task leads to Lotto shock

A man stocking up on stationery at his local newsagent has received a $2.7 million surprise after deciding to check his weekend Lotto ticket.

An Indooroopilly man says he had to pick himself up off the floor after checking his Megadraw ticket to discover he's starting the new year as a multi-millionaire.

The Brisbane resident held one of the 11 division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto's $30 Million Megadraw 4011.

Each division one winning entry won $2,727,272.73.

Sharing his disbelief with a Golden Casket official, the shocked winner said he'd just checked his ticket.

"I'm rapt, I am absolutely rapt," he said. "This is a dream come true. It's unbelievable!

"I've just picked myself up off the floor. I just rocked into the newsagency to buy a pen refill and thought I'd better check my ticket from the weekend's draw.

"A message appeared on the terminal saying the prize was too big to pay out.

"Then the lady at the newsagency looked at me and said 'you're the division one winner we've been looking for'.

"We checked the numbers and I just about hit the floor!

"It hasn't sunk in yet. I really cannot believe it."

The news was a huge surprise to the Indooroopilly winner who plans to quit his job and retire.

When asked how he might enjoy his life-changing fortune, the man didn't take a moment to hesitate.

"I'm still working and I am so tired. I keep telling everyone if I win the lottery I am resigning immediately," he explained.

"Bloody oath! That's the first thing I am going to do, I will finally retire!

"I can relax and get my health in order and just enjoy myself."

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his entry at Metro News on 1st at Indooroopilly Shopping Centre.

Employee Carol Hinds said it was a joy to scan the division one winning ticket.

"I am so glad that this winner has now discovered his multimillion-dollar prize," she said.

"It's was so exciting to sell this winning entry and even better to know it's gone to a local customer.

"Congratulations to him! We're sure he will enjoy his prize."

The Indooroopilly man is one of the five Queensland division one winners from the weekend's $30 Million Megadraw and the last to claim their prize.

Gold Lotto draws on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights created 193 millionaires across Australia in the 12 months to June 30, 2019.

Collectively, Saturday division one winners took home more than $286.6 million.

The winning numbers in Gold Lotto draw 4011 on December 28 were 39, 13, 19, 1, 37 and 31, while the supplementary numbers were 5 and 33.

Across Australia, there were 11 division one entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4011 - five from Queensland, three from New South Wales, two from South Australia and one from Western Australia.