Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kim Dorsett, mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, at Dreamworld. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Kim Dorsett, mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, at Dreamworld. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Mum’s secret visit to Dreamworld after inquest

by Greg Stolz
26th Feb 2020 6:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAY after a Coroner handed down his findings into the Dreamworld disaster, the mother of two of the victims has made a secret visit to the Gold Coast theme park to "say my goodbyes to the kids".

Kim Dorsett, mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett who died along with Luke's partner Roozi Araghi and NSW mum Cindy Low in the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy, made an emotional pilgrimage to Dreamworld on Tuesday morning.

Her visit came a day after Coroner James McDougall handed down his scathing report into Australia's worst theme park tragedy in 40 years.

"Just said my goodbyes to the kids," she told Seven News.

"I didn't need to go into the park - I just needed to be there."

Kate Goodchild.
Kate Goodchild.

 

 

Luke Dorsett.
Luke Dorsett.

Ms Dorsett, one of several relatives of the Dreamworld victims to give heartfelt tributes to their loved ones on Monday before Mr McDougall delivered his damning findings, said the inquest had exposed "failure on failure on failure".

"The policy and procedures failed because nobody knew what they were," she said.

"If someone would have pushed that emergency stop button then Luke (at least) would have lived," she said.

"As a mother that's quite distressing."

Mr McDougall blamed the Dreamworld tragedy on a "systemic failure in relation to all aspects of safety".

He said he suspected Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, may have breached workplace safety laws and referred the firm to the Office of Industrial Relations for possible prosecution.

Ardent faces could face fines of up to $3 million, while the Workplace Health and Safety Act also carries 5-year jail terms for executives found guilty of endangering safety.

More Stories

Show More
dreamworld deaths dreamworld inquest editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron knocked off its perch as real estate top dog

        premium_icon Byron knocked off its perch as real estate top dog

        News PROPERTY guru tells us which towns are getting more clicks.

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food outlet wants to give you free chips.

        GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        News SEE here if your four-legged family member made the list.

        Property nurturing opportunities for all abilities

        premium_icon Property nurturing opportunities for all abilities

        News THE operators welcome new participants, volunteers and sponsors for their...