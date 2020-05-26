Mums go crazy over Kmart dupe

At $17 the new mop is an absolute steal.

Winter is well and truly on its way.

With cooler temperatures comes overcast, rainy weather which means plenty more dirty shoes coming through your house, leaving unsightly prints and marks (yay!).

But if your current mop isn't cutting it or you just need an upgrade then Kmart has a bargain solution for you which is just as good as the more expensive brands, according to some shoppers.

Posting in the Kmart Home Decor & Hacks Australia Facebook group one mum gave Kmart's new Spray Floor Mop the tick of approval, saying she was "never going back to buckets and water" after using it.

The mum said the mop had ‘hacked the way she cleaned floors’.

At $17 the mop comes in with a built in sprayer section, so all you have to do is spray and off you go.

"I guess you could say I've hacked the way I clean floors," the mum wrote.

She said that she had previously planned to buy Koh's spray mop which at $129.80 was significantly more expensive than the Kmart version.

"OMFG, it's brilliant. Mop is light weight, trigger is in a great position on the handle and easy to compress to achieve a wide spray of product," the poster wrote.

"The mat, washable and can purchase replacements, glides across timber and tiles, no residue and floors are basically instant dry. Never going back to buckets and water.

"Will still purchase the Koh Starter pack because I believe their products are amazing, but today I saved myself over $100 on a spray mop."

Her post soon attracted hundreds of comments from other shoppers saying they too were satisfied with the cheaper dupe.

"How good are these, my Kmart one is over 2 years old and still going strong. Makes it so easy to clean the floors in between a big clean," one person wrote.

Several mums claimed the mop was a dupe for this $129.80 version by Koh.

"Love mine for the constant spills I get with my toddler, plus I have fake timber flooring which can't handle proper mopping," another said.

Meanwhile others pointed out the mop was also good for cleaning other parts of your house.

"Have had this mop for a while and also love it!! It's also amazing at cleaning your walls!!" one mum said.

"I have two toddlers and it's the easiest and quickest way to clean my walls from dirty hand marks!"

Several commenters also pointed out that brands like Coles and Woolies also sold spray mops for a similar price

"I did the same, got the Koh starter pack last week but got my $20 spray mop from Bunnings to try out. Loving it," one person wrote.

Originally published as Mums go crazy over Kmart dupe