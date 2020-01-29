Mum’s fury over daycare message on son’s body

A FURIOUS mother has lashed out online after discovering a message from her child's daycare centre written on her baby son's body in bold black marker.

Taking to Facebook to vent, Heather, the outraged American mum, also posted two photos of her son Milo revealing details of the teacher's note.

"So … I need opinions. Am I right to be furious about this? Or am I overreacting? I really need your opinions guys, because I'm about to barge in this daycare tomorrow morning and have some words," she began.

The note written on her son's skin reads: "Mom, I'm out of diapers. Pls read my reports."

This photo shows baby Milo covered in writing. Picture: Facebook

"Everyday, when I pick Fin and Milo up from daycare they put a daily report paper in Milo's lunch box," the mother-of-two continued.

"It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes. I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that."

"Now keep in mind, I see several teachers at drop-off and several at pick-up. If I failed to see that he needs diapers a simple, 'Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report' would have done the trick from any of the many teachers there I see daily."

Not only did the upset mum say it was terribly confronting to see a note written across her child's stomach, the marker used by the teacher was impossible to remove.

"I've scrubbed it with several baby wipes and it's not coming off. I had plans to take them to the beach to play, and now I can't because my son has writing all over him."

The upset mum said she became even more distressed when she couldn’t remove the note from her child’s skin. Picture: Facebook

In an attempt to understand the situation, the mum said as a busy solo parent there were times when she had failed to read her child's daily reports.

"In the very worst case scenario, I can't see anything other than 'need diapers' needing to be written. Why a big long message needed to be written across my son's stomach is beyond me."

The lengthy post revealed that it wasn't the first time the mum had dealt with this scenario.

"They've done this several months ago too," she said.

"Help. Am I over-exaggerating? Give it to me straight people."

Her Facebook post sparked an incredible response, generating more than 13,000 reactions, 21,000 shares and more than 200 comments from those equally shocked.

"CHILDISH, UNPROFESSIONAL, AND ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING"

"File a report! Totally not OK or appropriate. I am so mad for you! You are human with a lot on your plate. It's easy to miss a couple things - there are many better ways to go about informing you."

"I AM SO SORRY. I cannot believe someone felt it was okay to mark your child. You are not overreacting. This is childish, unprofessional, and absolutely disgusting that someone would do this."

"This is downright disgraceful and very inappropriate. You're trying your damndest to make a living and make everything work not only for yourself but your babies.

"Heather this is uncalled for I am so sorry this happened. I'd be contacting the head person in charge and rip them a new one because this is disgusting and this should of never been done!"

