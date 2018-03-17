Mum’s rant over teen’s bikini win

A MUM is furious after her teenage daughter was sent a Brazilian-style bikini as a prize in a competition.

Tania Swan posted on the Collective Shout website to express her anger at the fact her 16-year-old daughter had received a "thong/G-string" in the mail.

She was supported by some commenters, but many criticised her saying she was unfairly attacking the small business in question, Makana Swim.

In the Collective Shout post, Ms Swan says it all started when a package arrived in the mail for her daughter. The teenager explained that she had won a competition on Instagram.

She had been able to pick the colour of her prize, but there was only one style available.

However, the Instagram competition run by Makana Swim is believed to have been only open to entrants who were over 18, and many social media users have posted in defence of the swimwear company.

"When I looked at the bottom, I realised that it was a thong/G-string!" the mother writes in the Collective Shout post.

"I told her that she wasn't going to wear that. She insisted that she could sunbake with it in our backyard. This is not appropriate as at times, people can see into our backyard.

"Who are these people I began to wonder? Why would they give my daughter free skimpy swimwear? I then asked, 'Have they asked you to take any photos in the bikini?' She reassured me that they hadn't."

The mother posted an image of the card that came with her daughter's prize:

"Hey there Babe, Thank you so much for purchasing from MAKANA SWIM - We hope you love your new kini!" reads the card.

"Make sure you tag us in any photos you post in your newest swim piece so that we can feature you on our social media accounts!"

The woman then laments that her daughter is "more naive to my concerns and seemed somewhat sympathetic to this newly fledged company that was only trying to get more people/followers".

"Although, she assured me that none of her friends wear such scantily-clad bikinis, she has LIKED this company on Facebook and follows them on Instagram … We're going to have to talk some more I know."

According to a number of people online, the terms of the competition stated you had to be over 18 or have your parents permission to enter (the terms are no longer visible since the website was closed).

News.com.au made attempts to contact Makana swimwear, but after the online backlash the company has deleted its website, online store, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Ms Swan's story attracted a barrage of comments on the Collective Shout Facebook page.

While some of them were supporting her many of them admonished the mother for attacking the small business.

Sarah Johnson-Clarke wrote "If my daughter entered a competition and didn't play by the rules then she would need to take full responsibility, the company is not at fault.

Elizabeth Wood wrote "this is not a product intended for children. It's not [the company's] fault that your child decided that she was going to enter this competition. Take some responsibility for your parenting and your child's social media usage before blaming a company that did nothing wrong for the actions of your daughter."

Tarah Smith wrote "so this lady's daughter enters a competition for 18 year olds even though she's 16. The brand selects a random winner and pops a genetic letter in with the prize asking the winner to tag themselves - just like any other brand in any other industry does and this mother is furious?

"This article makes Collective Shout and this mother look so silly. Perhaps this mother needs to focus on mindful conversations with her daughter regarding social media use and not take it out on an Australian small business. You don't like the swimwear cut, move on. It's nothing that 16 year old girl couldn't buy at Cotton On, sheesh."

Some posters thought Ms Swan was overreacting.

Bec Murphy wrote "people are dying around the world and you're concerned because your daughter sneakily entered an 18+ competition and won something that you deem inappropriate. Move on."

"If the worst thing my daughter ever does is obtain a thong without my permission, I'll be a happy mumma," wrote Selina Weyman.

Some Facebook users are calling for the Makana Swim site to be reinstated so they can purchase the swimwear in a show of support for the small business owner.