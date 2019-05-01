Mum’s X-rated cake causes stir

This was probably what the poor mum wanted her cake to look like.

This was probably what the poor mum wanted her cake to look like.

When it comes to baking, we all know what it's like to slave away for hours, only for our culinary creation to turn out … a little "abstract".

But while every home cook has accidentally used salt instead of sugar or added one too many eggs to the batter, one hardworking mum was left totally mortified when she realised the cake she had made for her daughter's birthday featured a very explicit design flaw.

Submitting the hilarious baking fail to the Awkward Family Photos Instagram page, an anonymous guest at the party wrote: "My wife and I went to a child's birthday party. The theme was unicorns …"

Unfortunately for the poor mum, the golden unicorn horn she had fashioned for the top of this beautiful white cake ended up looking extremely phallic, The Sun reports.

Some of the account's 619,000 followers were all too happy to point out how much it looked like a filthy "sex toy".

One joked: "Is that a unicorn in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?"

Another hypothesised that it "must have been a male unicorn".

Another added: "What NOT to do for a unicorn cake."

One user asked "What the heck were in their goodie bags?"

This isn't the first time someone's unusual baking skills has caused a stir online.

A US high school is in hot water this week after a group of girls baked a 'blackface' cake that people are calling racist.

A photograph, posted on Twiter by one of the school's senior students, shows the cake featuring a 'blackface' motif on the top, with exaggerated red lips and blue eyes.

"A bunch of white girls at my school made a blackface chocolate and we're all p**sed about it …" the student wrote.

The blackface cake has goen viral this week, with people slamming it as 'racist'.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission