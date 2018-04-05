Menu
Login
News

Mum allegedly injected urine into daughter

The former midwife and mummy blogger allegedly infected her daughter's hospital drip with urine.
The former midwife and mummy blogger allegedly infected her daughter's hospital drip with urine.
by Candace Sutton

A FORMER mummy blogger with an international following has been committed to stand trial on charges of allegedly injecting urine into her daughter's jugular vein.

The woman, a former midwife who blogged about her daughter's ill health, is due to face the NSW District Court in Newcastle on Thursday.

The 44-year-old was charged after doctors noticed yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old's intravenous drip after she was admitted to hospital in 2015 with renal failure.

Police allegedly later found syringes, laxatives, and urine samples in the mother's handbag, leading detectives to investigate back to 2008.

Police allege that as well as injecting her daughter with urine, the mother also regularly fed her laxatives which caused peeling skin and a severe rash.

Detectives charged the woman, who cannot be identified with using poison to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Doctors found yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old’s intravenous drip in her jugular vein.
Doctors found yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old’s intravenous drip in her jugular vein.

The woman, who comes from the NSW Hunter Valley, regularly wrote about her daughter's ill health on a blog which has since been taken down.

The mother had blogged about her child’s ill health and had an international following.
The mother had blogged about her child’s ill health and had an international following.

She received sympathetic messages from other bloggers after posting messages about her child's illness.

The little girl was a regular visitor to hospital for other complaints and had become involved via her mother in children's health charities.

A court heard two years ago that the case was "very complex, involving very detailed and extensive medical evidence".

The accused mother has remained on bail, but is due to appear in the District Court where she has been committed for trial.

The mother will stand trial for assault and use poison to endanger life.
The mother will stand trial for assault and use poison to endanger life.

Topics:  blogger daughter editors picks mummy urine

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
COMMENT: Looming point of no return at West Byron

COMMENT: Looming point of no return at West Byron

BYRON Bay is in danger of being loved to death according to Ballina MP Tamara Smith.

John Butler is a slave to the whims of his music

BIRTHDAY GIFT: John Butler celebrated his 43rd birthday on stage at Bluesfest on Sunday.

Home is the name of his upcoming new album

Police hearing was 'stressful, harrowing'

HEARING TRAUMATIC: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing in Sydney was extremely traumatic and emotional for the boy's family and police involved. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Police now waiting on Law Enforcement Conduct Commission decision

EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

KIND NOTE: Couldn't help noticing that you stuck all your rubbish under your car, even though there is a bin just 20 feet away.

A kind note can go a long way.

Local Partners