Mum finds out 30 yrs after birth her baby didn't die

EVER year on her baby's birthday, for almost three decades - Tina Bejarano would mourn the loss all over again.

At just 17 years old, the Californian teen fell pregnant and when she broke the news to her mother - she was told that she wasn't allowed to keep the baby.

"The next day, she comes back to tell me, 'The baby died 15 minutes after it was born. It never made it. It was sick,'" Tina said.

Ever since, Tina and her husband, Eric, have celebrated that baby's birthday.

"She would go into major depression," Eric, Tina's husband told KMPH.

"It was a hard time every year," Tina admitted. "I would get depressed. I would cry all the time."

Then the unthinkable happened last year.

Tina received an almost unbelievable email that was almost too good to be true.

"I think we need to talk. It says we're related and it says you're my mum," Tina read in disbelief at the time.

All of those agonising years of mourning a child that had never actually died.

Now 29 years old, Kristin lives with his wife and baby.

Kristin lives with his wife and child. Source: KMPH

In other unexpected news - instead of a daughter, Tina now has a son.

"I don't care. I don't care if he's in transition. I don't care if he hasn't transitioned. I don't care. That's my kid," Tina said.

"We're just glad he's alive," Eric said.

Kristin was adopted by a loving family five days after Tina gave birth to him and grew up in Las Vegas.

Although the pair have yet to meet - they have been in constant contact.

"Looking at him just makes me want to cry," Tina said.

"He sends us pictures almost on a daily basis of him and the baby."

Tina and Eric can't wait to meet Kristin and his family. Source: KMPH

"We've been communicating with Kristin for a few months now," said Eric said.

"He calls me Dad. I call him Son. We texted him. I text him every morning."

The two families hope to meet up in-person very soon.

Kristin and his family is planning a visit to California to meet Tina and Eric at the end of November.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.