Mum shamed over supermarket outfit

The mother and daughter said the store response left them embarrassed.

A mother and daughter said they were left "totally insulted" by supermarket staff, claiming they were told to leave the store because of their outfits.

On Sunday, Chantell Humphreys, 46, and 18-year-old daughter Isabelle visited UK supermarket Asda in Kent, south of London, wearing crop tops.

Ms Humphreys said it had been a "boiling hot day" and the pair had just entered the store when they were stopped by a female staff member and asked to leave.

"She said what we were wearing was not allowed. She said it was because of our tops. I said this is ridiculous," Ms Humphreys told The Sun.

Isabelle and her mother Chantell Humphreys said they were asked to leave the supermarket because they were wearing crop tops. Picture: Facebook



Ms Humphreys was left further stunned when a male manager came out and backed up the female staff member, arguing that the same rules would apply if it was a man.

"He said it was a family store and what we were wearing was not appropriate," she said, explaining she was "stunned".

"I'm still shocked now. It's crazy. How can he compare the two?"

Ms Humphreys said the whole experience had been "sexist and insulting".

While the pair were eventually allowed to stay in the store Ms Humphreys said they left, vowing to never shop there again.

A spokesperson for Asda acknowledged that while customers were making the most of the hot weather, they still needed to "dress appropriately" when they went to the supermarket.

"We understand that with the warm weather some of our customers may be visiting the beach, however, we would ask them to consider other customers and dress appropriately when they shop," they said.

Earlier this month an Irish MP complained after called out for wearing a swimsuit in a supermarket.

'GET A GRIP': WOMAN SHAMED OVER SWIMSUIT

Earlier this month an Irish politician took to Twitter to complain after a supermarket security guard criticised her for wearing a swimsuit and sarong while she shopped.

In a series of tweets, Lynn Ruane shared how she had been told to wear a different top, telling the supermarket chain to "get a grip".

"@lidl_ireland wants me to wear a different top to shop there apparently," she tweeted.

"As if me wearing a swim suit for a top in the summer is any different to any other little tank top I'd wear.

"Get a grip. Men walking around in vests showing just as much skin."

Ms Ruane said the experience left her feeling "so embarrassed" despite showing the "same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top".

However she later conceded in a tweet that she "berated myself" over the outfit when she came home and looked in the mirror.

Lidl has since responded to Ms Ruane's complaint, tweeting that they were "sorry that this has occurred" as "this is not our policy".

Originally published as Mum shamed over supermarket outfit