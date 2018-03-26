Menu
'I am 44 years old, 45 next June and my milk is perfect!'

This 44-year-old mother says she overheard women saying she was “too old” to breastfeed. Picture: Facebook
by Natalie Keegan

A MUM has hit back at strangers who suggested she was "too old" to breastfeed.

Stefania Giraldi, 44, overheard two strangers who were suggesting that 40-something mothers like her shouldn't breastfeed because of their age.

Stefania then took to the Facebook page of her blog, Mamma's Word, to reveal how she responded.

The mum-of-two, who gave birth for the first time at 37, wrote: "Just when I thought I heard it all about breastfeeding!

"I thought no comments could ever shock me anymore on the topic.

"And yet someone managed to do just that, shock me with some uneducated opinion about a breastfeeding mother.

"I was at a doctor's appointment when I overheard this conversation between the two ladies sitting next to me ...

"I am sure you are all familiar with the 'too old to breastfeed' remark, BUT have you ever heard it in relation to the mother?

"That's right, these two ladies were going on about how a woman they knew, who is 42 years old, was, in their opinion, too old to breastfeed!

"And how her milk is probably not good enough because of her age, to the disadvantage of the baby.

"REALLY? Whaaaat? I was fuming."

A few minutes after overhearing the chat, Stefania's three-year-old daughter wanted to be fed - so Stefania obliged.

She added: "Now, I am not one that looks for confrontations or arguments, but I couldn't resist: obviously the ladies noticed I was breastfeeding (wasn't hiding), I turn to them and I tell them: 'By the way, I am 44 years old, 45 next June and my milk is perfect!'"

Stefania went on to say that the looks on the women's faces were "priceless" and added: "Sorry, I felt good! What would you have done?".

Needless to say, an array of older mums were quick to praise her for sticking up for mothers over 40 - with many deeming it the "perfect response".

One person replied: "I will be about 42 at the (very) least when I stop breastfeeding my baby.

"To each their own. Too bad people can't mind their own business.

Another outraged user agreed, saying: "Our milk doesn't expire inside of our bodies."

A third added: "Awesome. We all need to stand against bashing for something natural."

Stefania is a big advocate for breastfeeding and says that "education is key" around the topic.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Topics:  breastfeeding children parenting

