Mum’s ‘extravagant’ baby name slammed

Jade Jeanes was devastated when people said her baby name choice was “hideous”. Picture: SWNS

A mum has defended herself after she was criticised for choosing an unconventional name for her baby daughter.

Jade and Joshua Jeanes, both 27, welcomed their little girl into the world late last year following a seven-year struggle to fall pregnant.

When the couple received the news that they were expecting, they were overjoyed and decided to name their child something "extravagant".

The couple are major film fans, but Jade particularly loves Disney movies.

She had initially planned to call their daughter Belle, in honour of the brave protagonist in Beauty and the Beast.

In the end, the pair were inspired to pay tribute to all of their favourite films by calling their daughter Disney, a name hospital staff initially thought was a joke.

While the doting new parents love their new baby and her name, they are struggling with the increased attention on them for the "unusual" choice.

In a mothers' Facebook group, Jade explained the reasons behind the name Disney.

"Friends and family love the name, and I do too. I just really like the name Disney," she wrote.

Jade also said if she was to have a son, she would like to call him Sonic after Sonic the Hedgehog.

But the new mum's candour wasn't rewarded, and many others soon began mocking her choice, describing it as "hideous" and saying there was a "Nutter born every day".

"Should have changed her name to Looney Tunes," one person said.

Another added: "I would freeze my eggs before naming my children with such hideous names!"

One person said Disney would have a hard time when she grew up.

"While it sounds cute those poor children are probably going to be bullied severely which is very unfortunate," they wrote.

The comments left the new mother devastated.

"It's no one's business what we decided to call her," Jade said.

She also said unusual names like Disney were becoming more popular everyday.

But as the criticism flowed in, Jade also received messages of support.

"Name your child whatever you like. Love the name Disney myself, Sonic for a boy. Go for it," one woman wrote.

Josh and Jade Jeanes, both 27, had spent seven years trying for a baby before they had Disney. Picture: Facebook

Another woman said she had read Jade's post about Disney's name and "loved it".

"I absolutely love it, as I love unique name's and everyone who has been trolling you should be ashamed of themselves," she wrote.

