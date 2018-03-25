Mum ‘haunted’ by midwife’s sex confession

A WOMAN has revealed how a midwife held her baby - before revealing she had slept with the dad on a boys' holiday.

The dramatic incident happened at Liverpool Women's Hospital in Britain, The Sun reports.

The midwife in question, Joanne Lumsden, worked at Liverpool Women's Hospital, where she featured on the UK reality show One Born Every Minute, but reportedly failed to declare a conflict of interest in this particular case.

The mum - who has not been identified - told The Liverpool Echo how she remains "haunted" by the sight of Ms Lumsden with her baby.

The newborn daughter was delivered safely last summer - but shortly before she became pregnant, the dad went on a "lads' holiday" to the Spanish seaside resort town of Benidorm, where he met Ms Lumsden.

Ms Lumsden now faces ongoing disciplinary action and is no longer employed by the hospital.

Midwife Joanne Lumsden featured on UK TV show One Born Every Minute, a fly on the wall look at life in a maternity ward.

The mother of the newborn claims the dad started behaving in a strange manner after his trip to the island resort.

He would make excuses to miss scans and appointments related to the pregnancy she claimed.

The mum's partner missed the birth of his first child and she believes this was due to fear of having his affair with Ms Lumsden exposed.

The mother said she feels 'violated' by what happened and that any happy memories of the birth of her daughter have been tainted.

An official complaint with the hospital has been filed.

A day after the birth, she claims Ms Lumsden revealed she met her partner in Benidorm, telling of how she had "rubbed suncream" into his back.

This revelation came just hours after she had given birth and while she was recovering from major surgery in hospital.

A week later, when a community midwife visited her home, the new mum claims she broke down in tears and told her what had happened.

The mum claims Ms Lumsden later called her and revealed the details of the affair - while she was still under the care of Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Speaking to the Echo about the ordeal, the mother said: "As a mum who was looking forward to the birth of her last baby, I was subjected to the most horrific ordeal any mother to be could ever imagine.

"I put my utmost trust and confidence into the hands of a midwife who I thought was a medical professional with mine and my daughter's best interests at heart."

"As a woman, I am now left with a lifelong memory of the midwife holding my newborn baby in her arms with the knowledge that she was having sexual relations with my baby's father during my pregnancy and being fully aware that I was under the care of her place of work."

The mum added that this will "haunt" her for as long as she lives.

Ms Lumsden no longer works at the hospital, and the community midwife is also the subject of disciplinary proceedings, but the details of that disciplinary case are not known.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Women's Hospital Trust said: "Whilst we cannot discuss the detail of individual cases due to patient confidentiality, we can confirm that disciplinary proceedings were undertaken by the Trust as a result of two members of staff's conduct.

"The Trust took this action immediately upon being made aware of the incident and an internal investigation was also conducted.

"The disciplinary process undertaken with the members of staff involved is now being dealt with by the Nursing & Midwifery Council (NMC)."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.