Mum digs nails into wife and rips top before punch in face

Paula Karen Noffke ran from Maroochydore Magistrates Court after being sentenced for punching her wife. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A Coast mother ripped her wife's shirt open and dug her nails into her arm before punching her in the face as she tried to drive away, a court has heard.

Paula Karen Noffke used her right arm to punch her wife in the face after an argument at a Rainbow Beach restaurant on January 6.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nick Nitschke told Maroochydore Magistrates Court Noffke was annoyed with her wife when she ripped her shirt open and pushed her on the footpath outside the restaurant.

" … (Noffke) followed her (the victim) out and grabbed her by the arm with enough force for the victim to state 'Paula you are really hurting me you're digging your nails into my arm'," he said.

The victim had returned home a short time later to get some of her property when Noffke assaulted her.

"She attained the property, got into her vehicle and began to drive away when the suspect stopped her, leaned in the drivers window to try and get the car keys," Sergeant Nitschke said.

" … (Noffke) has then punched the victim in the face through the open car window with her right fist."

The court heard the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Noffke pleaded guilty on Thursday to common assault - domestic violence offence.

Sergeant Nitschke said Noffke had no criminal history and suggested a fine as an appropriate punishment.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery said the 48-year-old mother was concerned her wife had too much to drink and was trying to get the car keys when the scuffle started outside the restaurant.

Ms Emery said Noffke was later trying to retrieve her wedding ring, that she had handed back to the victim out of anger, when the assault occurred.

The court heard Noffke and her wife's relationship quickly soured after their wedding in February 2019.

Ms Emery said the former Westpac financial planner and Queensland Treasury Corporation executive officer, who ran a Rainbow Beach resort with her wife, wasn't allowed her two children at their wedding and had little contact with them.

"She was feeling isolated she was working hard at the resort and hadn't had a holiday for about 12 months at the time of the incident," She said.

Ms Emery said Noffke had no intention of punching her wife and had already been shamed publicly and within her family unit.

She asked Acting Magistrate Andrew Walker not to record a conviction.

She said a conviction would impact Noffke's future job prospects and travel aspirations.

Mr Walker noted the matter was originally listed for a trial and said Noffke's plea of guilty allowed her a reduced sentence.

She was fined $500.

No conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.