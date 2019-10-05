Mum crashes car to save kids from devil

A mum is facing attempted murder charges after she deliberately crashed her car into a tree with her four children inside.

Calicia Williams from Florida in the US was arrested on Wednesday after police say she told her four young children to remove their seat belts before she intentionally crashed her car into a tree - allegedly in a bizarre bid to save them from the "devil", Fox News reports.

The 36-year-old accused her husband of placing a "hex" - a term used for a spell or curse - on her and her kids, before taking the alleged decision to purposely drive her car with her kids inside into a tree saying "the devil can't hurt you now".

Calicia Williams has been arrested after her car, which had her four kids inside, collided with a tree at ‘high speed’. Picture: Ocala Police Department

Investigators say she drove her white Pontiac mini-van at a "high rate of speed" onto a grass median and directly into tree, without braking.

Police responded to the scene over reports of single vehicle collision where they found the kids, ages seven to 13, inside the car wearing no seatbelts. Williams was said to be "making spontaneous utterances" and appeared to be "extremely agitated" when interviewed by authorities.

According to a police statement, she said her "husband put a hex on her and caused her to crash". The responding officer said she kept "rambling on about spells and voodoo".

Witnesses also told investigators that Williams advised the children to take off their seatbelts before stretching out her hands and saying, "The devil can't hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us".

Williams faces four counts of attempted murder over the incident. Picture: Facebook / Calicia Williams

Investigators on the scene observed evidence that indicated that Williams did not attempt to brake before crashing into the tree. It also appeared that she directly targeted the passenger side of the vehicle on impact.

Williams also had burns to her neck that indicated she was wearing a seat belt - unlike her children.

The children were taken to the hospital but their condition was unknown. Williams will be held without bond following treatment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission