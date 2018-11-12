Mum considers pointing out her friend's misspelt baby name

THEIR spelling of the common name is rather bizarre, and couldn't be a 'new age' way of spelling it... could it?

A woman is debating whether she should point out her friend's spelling mistake - of her own daughter's name.

The new mum took to Facebook to announce the birth of 'Pheobe' but her friend was quick to notice the odd spelling.

The woman is seeking advice on Mumsnetover whether she should point out the spelling, or hold her tongue.

She said: "A colleague has recently announced the birth of 'Pheobe' on Facebook and have since referred to the baby as 'Pheobe' several times.

"Would I be awful to gently suggest the correct spelling or just hope it's picked up on when they register the birth?!"

Responses have been mixed, some people advising her to let it go, while others have pointed out the quirky spelling could be intentional.

One person said: "The trouble is people spell names in all sorts of weird ways. It is a minefield these days."Another wrote: "I'd point it out, in private so as not to embarrass them. Maybe they have done it deliberately though."

While a third suggested: "I would put a comment on welcoming little Phoebe to the world, but wouldn't say anything directly."

And people shared the odd spelling of names they've encountered, including 'Saphire', Daisey', 'Danielle' for a boy, 'Mellisa' and 'Jenifer'.

But it seems one person has come up with the ultimate solution to the delicate situation.

They recommended: "I would send her a text, or ask her. I'd say 'congratulations on your baby, she's gorgeous.

"Before I write the card I just wanted to check how you're spelling her name.

"Is it Phoebe like the girl in Friends or Pheobe as I've seen you post on fb?"

This post originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.