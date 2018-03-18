Kids’ hilarious revenge on mum goes viral

Michelle said she was impressed at the creativity of her four kids, who are aged between eight and 13

ONE mum decided to limit her kids' access to their phones and tablets to help them sleep at night, and it massively backfired.

Mum-of-four Michelle Giggler, from Oregon, took away the devices of her kids to make sure they didn't play on them at 2am, reports The Sun.

However, Michelle took to Twitter to reveal what her kids, aged between eight and 13, did as payback.

She wrote: "I collect all cell phones and iPads from the kids at night and keep them in my room.

"Last night those little ***holes all set alarms to go off at various times throughout the night.

"I'm impressed with their ingenuity and team effort. They're all grounded."

Michelle, who works as a farmer and teacher, struck a chord with online users, and her tweet racked up hundreds of likes.

Naturally, Twitter users had an opinion on the tale, and were quick to weigh in with their thoughts.

One said: "imagine having a parent this uptight. my mom used to text me stuff at night when she'd remember something and didn't wanna get up."

However Michelle defended her actions, and replied: "If "uptight" means making sure my 4 kids ages 8-13 aren't being idiots on their devices at 2am, I'll be the uptightiest uptight mom I can be."

Most saw the funny side of the story, with one person tweeting: "#parentingdoneright."

And another said: "I think you should reward them. They did comply. They are very creative and this is an opportunity to encourage and direct that creativity."

