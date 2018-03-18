Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Kids’ hilarious revenge on mum goes viral

Michelle said she was impressed at the creativity of her four kids, who are aged between eight and 13
Michelle said she was impressed at the creativity of her four kids, who are aged between eight and 13
by Becky Pemberton

ONE mum decided to limit her kids' access to their phones and tablets to help them sleep at night, and it massively backfired.

Mum-of-four Michelle Giggler, from Oregon, took away the devices of her kids to make sure they didn't play on them at 2am, reports The Sun.

 

However, Michelle took to Twitter to reveal what her kids, aged between eight and 13, did as payback.

She wrote: "I collect all cell phones and iPads from the kids at night and keep them in my room.

"Last night those little ***holes all set alarms to go off at various times throughout the night.

"I'm impressed with their ingenuity and team effort. They're all grounded."

Michelle, who works as a farmer and teacher, struck a chord with online users, and her tweet racked up hundreds of likes.

Naturally, Twitter users had an opinion on the tale, and were quick to weigh in with their thoughts.

One said: "imagine having a parent this uptight. my mom used to text me stuff at night when she'd remember something and didn't wanna get up."

 

However Michelle defended her actions, and replied: "If "uptight" means making sure my 4 kids ages 8-13 aren't being idiots on their devices at 2am, I'll be the uptightiest uptight mom I can be."

 

Most saw the funny side of the story, with one person tweeting: "#parentingdoneright."

And another said: "I think you should reward them. They did comply. They are very creative and this is an opportunity to encourage and direct that creativity."

This story first appeared on The Sun.

Related Items

Topics:  children editors picks iphones parenting tablets technology

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners