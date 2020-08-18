Mum charged with son’s murder

Olga Freeman has been charged with the murder of her ten year old son.

A woman has faced court charged with the murder of her ten-year-old son at a home in West London.

Olga Freeman, 40, was charged with the murder of her son on Monday after police visited the property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She appeared in Uxbridge Magistrates' Court wearing a grey top, and spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth, before being remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 19.

The ten-year-old boy is reported to be the son of Olga Freeman, who is originally from Russia and celebrity photographer Dean Freeman.

Dean Freeman said he was "beyond devastated" over the death of his boy.

"Dylan was a beautiful, bright, inquisitive and artistic child who loved to travel, visit art galleries and swim.

"We travelled extensively over the years together spending such memorable time in places including Brazil, France and Spain.

"I can't begin to comprehend his loss," he said in a statement, The Sun reports.

Dean's agent added: "He was a loving and caring father and even though divorced for a number of years, he cherished all the quality time spent with his son."

Neighbours in the affluent west London area reported hearing a "childish scream".

Keith Grindrod said he was woken by a "scream in the middle of the night".

"It sounded like a little scream next door. It was a childish scream. It was just enough to wake me up.

"I can hear next door and downstairs when they are moving around and I can hear outside as it is quiet at the weekend.

"Then I woke up at about 6am and looked out the window and saw a police car outside."

Other neighbours said Dylan was disabled and used a wheelchair.

Olga Freeman's Facebook page shows a number of pictures of herself and one with a boy believed to be her son, Dylan.

Dean Freeman is a celebrity photographer who has snapped Bradley Cooper and Emily Ratajkowski. His grandad Robert was also a photographer and shot a number of iconic The Beatles album covers.

