Mum blows $14k on herself instead of kids

A British mum-of-three has revealed she won't be giving her kids any Christmas presents this year - because she's spending $14,000 on herself instead.

Carla Bellucci, 38, says she doesn't care if people label her selfish - as she believes her kids Tanisha, 15, and Jayden, 13, should earn their own money on social media.

The mum, who previously got a free nose job through the UK's health system by saying she had depression, considers her "no gift COVID Christmas" policy an important life lesson - and a great chance to spoil herself.

Carla, from Hertfordshire, has splashed out on shiny new veneers, touch up Botox and fillers, manicures, facials, new clothes and shoes ahead of December 25.

She says she doesn't care her kids are slamming doors upstairs, because the stress of lockdown means she deserves the chance to spoil herself.

'SPOILING KIDS AT CHRISTMAS IS WRONG'

In an exclusive chat with The Sun, Carla says: "I don't care if people call me spoilt or selfish. I know I deserve my £8,000 ($A14,000) spending spree.

"Spoiling kids at Christmas is wrong. I think parents who spoil their kids this year are hypocrites."

Carla said she was a "brilliant mum" and was using this Christmas as a "life lesson".

"I want my kids to be social media stars and withholding gifts this year will teach them to make money for themselves," she said.

"Lockdown stressed me so I need to spoil myself. I have always bought the kids nice things at Christmas throughout the years. It's Mummy time now."

Single mum Carla, whose eldest child doesn't live with them, argues mothers need to put themselves first - in order to stop their men straying.

"I think mums who spoil their kids and don't spend money on themselves normally let themselves go," she said.

"That's why they end up divorced and their fellas stray. No one wants a scummy mummy, you have to work at looking good and mums who spoil their kids don't.

"That won't happen to me."

'THEY NEED TO LAVISH ME WITH ATTENTION'

Her "mummy blowout" has caused tensions within the house but Carla doesn't care and is sticking to her guns.

"Tanisha's told me I'm spoilt and Jayden's not talking to me," she had.

The kids had wanted Nike Air Force Trainers, new laptops, new phones, clothes and Xboxes for Christmas.

But Carla says they'll be lucky to get a card and should be using the opportunity to spoil her instead.

She homeschools her kids but is teaching them how to be TikTok and Instagram stars, instead of the conventional curriculum.

"I think they need to lavish me with attention now, they're old enough," she said.

"It sounds harsh but I know they're on their social media feeds doubling their efforts for promotion deals, just like the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, so I consider myself a super mum for inspiring them."

'I DESERVED MY FREE NOSE JOB'

In 2019, Carla sparked national outrage by admitting she faked depression to get a freebie nose job from the overstretched NHS.

"I deserved my free nose job. I did what I had to get it. If anything, the NHS inspired me to have more plastic surgery," she said.

"I got my veneers and touch up Botox and fillers this year. I was furious when lockdown hit and I couldn't fly overseas for surgery."

While Carla said her children had hoped her surgery being cancelled would mean more money for Christmas she actually ended up having to spend more to get her veneers done locally.

"It was life changing for me. My fans loved the new look and I felt like a new woman. I was getting down about my smile now you can't stop me grinning," she said.

Carla doesn't think the money was wasted but admits the extra cost "means the kids will have to go without over Christmas".

'COVID HAS CHANGED EVERYTHING'

In the past, Carla said the kids had always come first with "lots of presents, toys, clothes and games".

"COVID has changed everything. I want to be spoilt and thanked by them and make sure they work as hard as I do," she said.

During lockdown, Carla concentrated on opening an OnlyFans account, bragging she'd made $1780 in her first week selling sexy snaps.

She admits her lockdown experiences hardened her approach to parenting.

"COVID made me realise it was time to crack the whip and get the kids' business brains on," Carla said.

"That's why I have a no Christmas gift policy this year.

"I also know many women who spoil their kids have their husbands rushing to my OnlyFans account, because I bring the glamour and their wives have let themselves go.

"If they did what I did and spent cash on themselves to the kids, their fellas wouldn't be ogling me.

"My kids know I love them and frankly that's what matters. That and perfect teeth for my Christmas turkey.

"I know people will slag me off but I don't care. The kids will thank me in the end."

