Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Mum arrested after son stabbed to death

11th Sep 2018 9:55 AM

A MOTHER has been arrested after her son was stabbed to death on the New South Wales South Coast.

A 27-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest when police arrived at a home at Sanctuary Pont about 9.20pm last night.

Emergency services attempted to rescue the and loaded him into an ambulance but he died on the way to hospital.

A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.

NSW Police announced this morning that 66-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

She was taken to Nowra Police Station, where she was speaking with detectives.

