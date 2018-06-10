Mum arrested after mystery death of toddler

A MUM has been arrested over the "unexplained" death of her three-year-old daughter.

Carly Harris, 37, is being quizzed by police after her toddler Amelia-Brooke was found dead at home in Rhondda, South Wales.

Officers were called at around 10.20pm on Friday night (local time) with Amelia declared dead at the scene, The Sun reports.

The road around their family home in the former mining village has now been closed by cops as part of the investigation.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "At around 10.20pm on Friday June 8 emergency services were called to an incident at an address in Trealaw in the Rhondda.

"A young child was declared deceased at the property and this time the death is unexplained.

"Police officers investigating the incident have arrested a 37-year-old woman. She has been taken to Merthyr Tydfil police station where she is being questioned.

"As a result of the ongoing investigation the main route through Trealaw - the B4278, Brithweunydd Road - will be closed until further notice and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

"Anyone with any information concerning this incident and who has not already spoken to the police is asked to call South Wales Police."

Neighbours in the tight knit community this morning wrote Facebook tributes to Amelia.

Tyler Saunders said: "My head hurts, perfect little girl was so loving kind and full of beans, little dancer."

Karen Perris said: "Absolutely heartbroken. Amelia you was a sweet beautiful little girl. Like a little doll. Rip darling. fly high. You will be missed."

Anna Curran said: " Rip Amelia-Brooke sleep tight little angel fly high xx so sad."

