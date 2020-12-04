Menu
Diamond Head, in Crowdy Bay National Park on the Mid North Coast of NSW. Picture: Flickr/Winam
Crime

Mum allegedly gives nine-year-old green light to drive

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarett@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM
CHARGES have been laid after a woman allegedly allowed her two young children to drive in a National Park south of Port Macquarie.

A civilian employee of the NSW Police Force has been served a court attendance notice for allegedly permitting her unlicensed children to drive a car in Diamond Head National Park.

In October, police received information that a woman allegedly allowed her children - aged 13 and nine - to drive on a dirt road while she was in the car.

Following an investigation, the 34-year-old woman was served a court attendance notice on Monday for two counts or owner permit unlicensed driver.

Despite having allegedly committed the offence on the Mid North Coast, she is due to appear at Wyong Local Court on Tuesday January 18.

