Children among injured when car hit train at level crossing

UPDATE: Queensland Rail will investigate how a car and train crashed at a level crossing on Greenslopes St in Cairns North this morning.

Two children and two adults travelling in a late model Toyota Camry were rushed to hospital when attempting to cross the tracks of the Kuranda Scenic Railway.

Cairns Police Acting Sen-Sergeant Brendon Skerke described what happened from the crash scene.

"Early this morning shortly before 9am a train heading north bound and a vehicle heading west collided resulting in some minor injuries," he said.

"There was only one car involved (and) all investigations to date suggest the traffic lights control was in working order.

"However a full investigation will be conducted in regard to fault or cause.

"We are working in conjunction with Queensland Rail at the moment and we have people down here conducting an investigation from their perspective and our traffic crash unit will be investigating as well."

The train loaded with tourists got back underway after the crash at 10am as the clean-up of the debris began.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.