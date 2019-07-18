Menu
Login
Peter Carruthers
News

Children among injured when car hit train at level crossing

by Peter Carruthers
18th Jul 2019 9:52 AM

UPDATE: Queensland Rail will investigate how a car and train crashed at a level crossing on Greenslopes St in Cairns North this morning.

Two children and two adults travelling in a late model Toyota Camry were rushed to hospital when attempting to cross the tracks of the Kuranda Scenic Railway.

A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.

Cairns Police Acting Sen-Sergeant Brendon Skerke described what happened from the crash scene.

"Early this morning shortly before 9am a train heading north bound and a vehicle heading west collided resulting in some minor injuries," he said.

"There was only one car involved (and) all investigations to date suggest the traffic lights control was in working order.

"However a full investigation will be conducted in regard to fault or cause.

"We are working in conjunction with Queensland Rail at the moment and we have people down here conducting an investigation from their perspective and our traffic crash unit will be investigating as well."

The train loaded with tourists got back underway after the crash at 10am as the clean-up of the debris began.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.
Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.

crash editors picks injured children motoring traffic

Top Stories

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    News STAGGERING rise in visitor numbers hungry for a slice of Byron holiday paradise.

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    News RAMS striker scores hat trick in top of the table clash.

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News Mono wraps up spectacular European campaign

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break