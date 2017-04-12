Mullum's young farmers off to Sydney challenge

A TEAM from Mullumbimby is off to Sydney this week to compete in the annual Young Farmers Challenge at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Damien Hambly, Ethan Anderson, Erin Dousley and Mitchell Ward won the competition at last year's Mullumbimby Show. The Sydney event will have them undertaking farm-related events, including backing a tractor and trailer through an obstacle course, loading the trailer with hay bales, and setting up an electric fence.

Mitchell Ward said although he and his teammates all grew up on local farms and came from farming families, none were going to make a career out of farming.

"We are all very interested in farming and it certainly helps that we all come from a rural background,” Mitchell said.

"Last year we didn't know much about the competition but came in third among 18 teams in the state.”

The winning team will compete at the national competition in Adelaide.

Secretary of the Mullumbimby Agricultural Society Tanja Branson said it was inspiring to see a group of local young people from such diverse backgrounds so keenly interested in farming.

"We have another Farmers Challenge coming for this year's 110th Mullum Show on November 11-12, so now is the time to start getting your team together.”