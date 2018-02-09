Mullum's Iggy Azalea has a new Savior

RED CARPET: Iggy Azalea at Roc Nations The Brunch in New York City last January.

RED CARPET: Iggy Azalea at Roc Nations The Brunch in New York City last January. Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

MULLUMBIMBY-raised rapper Iggy Azalea has released a new single, Savior, and she has admitted the release is an attempt to save her struggling music career.

The multi-platinum and Grammy nominated hip-hop artist released today her new single Savior, featuring chart-topping hip-hop artist Quavo.

Savior featured as the theme music to electronics brand Monster's sixty second You Deserve Better commercial, which stars Iggy, and made its television debut during the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LII.

But besides the business deals around the single, as a song, Savior is Iggy's most intimate and personal release to date, unveiling a vulnerable side of the mega-star that has not previously been tapped into.

In a vlog teased on Iggy's social media earlier this week, she explained she decided to open up about her personal struggles.

"I've never really been this honest about the things I struggle with. I always try to be really tough for everybody - especially women," she said.

Savior will feature on her upcoming album, Surviving The Summer.

The track is the rapper's first release since she shared four new songs for free via WeTransfer in November.

Speaking to iHeartRadio about the new song, Azalea said she had written it during a "really heavy period in my life where I'd had a lot of changes that had happened overnight."

"I'd had a big breakup, and my career wasn't going well (...) and I sort of found myself in this space where everything that I was used to, just my day-to-day routine, had abruptly stopped.

"And I just didn't know how to get my life back together, or what my life looked like with all of these changes, and how to get a routine going again, and just how to get my happiness back and feeling normal. So that was the space that I was in when I wrote this song."

The song opens with the lyrics 'Been around the world and I, I, I, I can't find my baby', the first verse for Lisa Stansfield's 1989 pop hit All Around the World.

The lyric video for Savior has been seen more than two million times in eight days, ahead of any official promotion, after it was posted in Azalea's Vevo account.