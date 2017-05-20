Mullum's hit cabaret duo Peter and Bambi

IMAGINE if David Copperfield and Claudia Schiffer had lived in Mullumbimby in 1989, and now meet Peter and Bambi.

The hit cabaret characters portrayed by Asher Treleaven (La Soirée) and Gypsy Wood (Miss Cage Dance Universe Australia) are Peter & Bambi Heaven, the Gold Coast's most deluded dancing magicians.

They've put together the greatest magical variety stunt show possible, auditioning acts up and down the Sunshine Coast, but at the last minute they've fired the cast and decided to go it alone.

WARNING: NUDITY

Fresh from the 13th Sydney Comedy Festival, the duo brings their latest show, The Magic Inside, to the Northern Rivers, on their way to the Melbourne Spiegel Tent and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

One of Australia's most critically-acclaimed comedians, Mullumbimby school boy Asher Treleaven has been described as a 'post-modern Barry Humphries', and has won a slew of awards including The Age Comedian of the Year and the 2014 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for his role in La Soiree.

Gypsy Wood is a performance artist, VCA Graduate and comedian who has infamously stripped for Bon Jovi, Sting and several Australian Prime Ministers. She made headlines in 2007 when she stripped for then PM Kevin Rudd on the TV show The Chaser's War on Everything.

The show is an hour of death defying stunts, high-powered romance and catastrophic magic as Peter and Bambi Heaven all show you the Magic Inside.