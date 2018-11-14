Mullum's big little music festival

RULED OUT OF ORDER: Councillors Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will take over the Byron Council Chambers for a mini comedy-fest during the Mullum Music Festival.

MULLUMBIMBY is about to under go its annual Mullum Music Festival transformation with every nook and cranny, school hall, community space or street corner turning into a music venue starting this Thursday and running through to Sunday.

Byron Shire Council Chambers is even being transformed into a comedy venue for the duration- some may even be mean enough to say it already is a comedy venue. Boom-Tish!

At the centre of this amazing musical storm is festival founder and director Glenn Wright who is as excited as everyone else to see Australia's favourite little music festival come together for it's eleventh year.

Glenn, as usual, will playing the trombone as part of the massed marching band that will parade down Mullum's main street on Sunday morning.

"After last year's tenth anniversary parade I didn't think it could get any bigger but there are brass players coming from everywhere to be part of this New Orleans style jazz parade.

"I'm very excited about Friday nights gig with Bombino and Mad Professor on the same bill,” he said. "And the Turner Brown band is also going to bring a heavy dose of the slide-gospel-blues, so I don't want to miss that either.”

"We also have a lot of things that are just plain fun to do like comedy at the council chambers and a sculpture festival, Ingenuity Arts Festival as well as an exhibition by Brian 'BT' Taranto's I Listen to Dead People and Tory Bauer's This Is Not A Love Song at the Byron School of Art.

"I'm also looking forward to hanging out at the Piano Bar. which is running Friday to Sunday upstairs at the Services Club and curated by Husky's Gideon Preiss.

Glenn said the Mullum Music Festival believes so strongly in the power of women artists that it had gender parity policy even before it was on the political agenda.

"Women artists actually outnumber the male artists,” he said. This is a festival for people who love music and who want to find new music and musicians from all around the world.”

