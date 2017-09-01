Mullumbimby's Magic needs help to get on screen

RECORD: Filmmaker Sharon Shostak at Upper Main Arm with her horse Gorgeous George in 1976.

MULLUMBIMBY Madness - the Legacy of the Hippies was a documentary released last year featuring how the alternative lifestylers of the 1970s first found Mullumbimby and settled in the area.

Once their basic needs were established, a culture began to grow, which is the subject of the proposed three-part series, to be called Mullumbimby's Magic - the Culture of the 70s-80s.

We spoke to Susan Tsicalas from the Brunswick Valley Historial Society about the project.

Why is the trilogy so important to maintain the history of the region?

This region was mainly agricultural with timber, dairying and bananas being the main industries.

As these industries declined in the 1970s, the hippies moved in bringing with them alternate ideas which have now developed into new businesses based upon sustainability, organic farming and respect for the land.

The area is transitioning again with technology playing a huge part.

The stories of these hippies, their ideas, innovations and influences must be recorded before too many more pass on; they offer a rich historical insight into this uniquely alternative area.

Benefits of the project to the community include providing an opportunity to learn about this era of our history thus giving a way of bringing the community together through a shared understanding of our unique cultural identity and providing greater social inclusion by acknowledging all sides of the experience.

The documentaries will make a lasting historical contribution ensuring that our heritage can be enjoyed and appreciated by everyone including future generations.

What has been done so far about it?

To date, filmmaker Sharon Shostak has interviewed and filmed over 40 people while mentoring a student from the SAE at Byron Bay.

As a result of these interviews, a trilogy has evolved as the best way to treat each topic.

The editing process has now begun and we have also been collaborating with a local band, Broadfoot, for an accompanying soundtrack.

Interviewees have not only generously donated their time but photos and videos which became a part of the museum's collection.

What can people do to support this project?

By going to the crowdfunding site you can donate or select a reward.

Two of the rewards are special offers just for the crowdfunding where you can pre-order the set of three DVDs for $35 or an autographed set for $40.

If you have any photos or information, that can be added to the collection we would love to hear about it.