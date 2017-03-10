Mullumbimby Golf Open returns

HIGH FLYER: The Mullumbimby Open is returning to one of the most picturesque golf courses on the North Coast.

FOUR years ago Mullumbimby Golf Club was on the brink and the doors nearly closed.

Now after plenty of good work by the board, members, volunteers and the public, Mullumbimby Golf Club is out of debt, has cash in the bank.

On top of all that good news the club has decided with the help of Great Real Estate, a division of Unique Estates Australia, to bring back the iconic Mullumbimby Open.

The Open was started in 1980 and first won by B. Hazelton and it continued to run until 1991 when P Schwitzer was crowned winner.

At the time it was known as the Brunswick Valley Open and was a hugely popular event on the Northern Rivers golfing calendar.

After a recent conversation over a pint in the bar of the club, Club Captain Jason Matthews and member Gary Brazenor, a real estate agent from Great Real Estate, the idea to bring back the Open was hatched and with Gary's help there is now over $3000 in prizes.

Golf manufacturer Srixon have also put their hand up to support the newly formed Mullumbimby Open.

"The time sheet is already boasting 150 plus players including several good regional golfers who are all hoping to be the Mullumbimby Open Champion,” said Mr Matthews.

Gary Brazenor of Great Real Estate said: "We are so happy to support a club that provides local jobs, a great place for all golfers, particularly elderly golfers to meet and enjoy themselves and a now strong juniors programme.”

"I just hope my golf game hangs together to be competitive on the day.

Club president Joe Cullen said, "We are excited to show that our club is healthy, expanding and with the help of people like Gary, we are able to bring back an iconic local golf event.

"I feel that this has the potential to grow and grow. As it looks now, we will be expecting a field of around 200 players.

"There will be barbecue and the prizes, cool treats and tall stories should be flowing from mid afternoon.”

The event is set to kick off at 7am on Saturday March 25. Full details at: www.mullumgolf.com.au or call the Pro Shop on 6684 2273