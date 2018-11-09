Mullumbimby gets and gives some love

GATEWAY: Richard Morduant, Bob Grey and Nationals MP for the North Coast Ben Franklin and community members come together for the announcement of state funds for the revitalisation of the Mullumbimby Gateway.

GATEWAY: Richard Morduant, Bob Grey and Nationals MP for the North Coast Ben Franklin and community members come together for the announcement of state funds for the revitalisation of the Mullumbimby Gateway. Christian Morrow

MULLUMBIMBY has been getting and giving more than its fair share of love this week.

On the eve of the 111th Mullumbimby Show and Truck Parade this weekend and a week out from the Mullumbimby Music Festival, National's Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin was in town to make a couple of funding announcements and commission a new firetruck.

On Thursday he was at the iconic Mullum Gateway at the corner of Gulgang Road and Mullumbimby Road to announce the site will get a major makeover thanks to a $85,425 in state government money.

Then on Friday he was back in town with Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant in tow to officially hand over a new firetruck to the Mullumbimby Fire Brigade and then announce the STEER Project will continue to support young people on the North Coast this summer thanks to $9,300 in NSW Government funding.

STEER: Minister for Police, Troy Grant and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin with STEER Project Coordinator Phil Preston. Contributed

FIRETRUCK: Minister for Emergency Services, Troy Grant and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin handing over the keys for the new fire truck to the Mullumbimby Brigade. Contributed

Mr Franklin said the STEER Project has been life saving for many young people on the North Coast, particular during holidays and Schoolies' season.

"The STEER Project, and particularly the STEER Voluntary Breath Testing program, is making a positive change to drink driving behaviour for young people and helping them make good decisions on transport safety,” Mr Franklin said.

Mr Grant said the new Category Seven pumper for the Mullumbimby Brigade, worth $197,000, would enable the brigade to provide an even greater level of fire protection to the local community.

Mr Franklin said the Mullumbimby Brigade was a very active unit, often dispatched to bush, grass, and structure fires as well as motor vehicle accidents, "So this new truck will prove invaluable to the community.”

Meanwhile back at the Gateway Richard Morduant and Bob Gray from Mullumbimby Gateway Inc joined Mr Franklin for that funding announcement.

The grant will pay for the commemorative poles to be re-painted, the circle of standing stones will be re-stood, gardens and paths will be constructed and, thanks to a separate grant from the Northern Rivers Community Foundation, Delta Kay will lead a team of local Arakwal artists in decorating the nearby rotunda.

"We created the Mullumbimby Gateway 30 years ago, as a Byron Shire and Mullumbimby Gateway Community Project,” Project director and planner Richard Morduant said.

"We originally designed the space as a new entry to Mullumbimby and carved four sculptures on the riverbank at Mullumbimby- the Nature Pole, the Peace Pole and the Lady Pole. Only 2 remain and they are so weathered, they have become almost invisible.

"This grant from the NSW Government means that we can completely restore and refresh this important site.

"We will also be adding a new totem donated to the Gateway by the Uplift Festival.

"Carved by Maori artist Tonu and Greg Bowering, it is a magnificent carving representing the Indigenous totems of this area.

"As part of re-standing the circle of stones we are calling out to anyone in the community who has exceptional pillar rocks on their land to please contact us.”

Contact: 0407466461.