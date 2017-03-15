Mullum swim magic

MULLUMBIMBY Public School and high school swimmers returned from regional swimming carnivals in Kempsey covered in glory, and will be off to state competition soon.

Mullum Public's Tom Cheek won senior boys champion and was declared swimmer of the meet. He claimed first place in the individual medley, the 50m freestyle, the 100m freestyle and 50 metres butterfly and second in breaststroke.

In two weeks' time he is off to Sydney to compete in the state titles.

Tom's classroom teacher Lena Patterson was full of praise for her young charge, saying Tom applied himself in the classroom the same way he did in the pool.

"He is very hard working and we are so proud not only because of his results but also the way he supports other swimmers.

"At every carnival we always get comments about Tom's sportsmanship.

"He is always cheering on others in the pool and he takes joy out of every aspect of the carnival not just his own achievements.”

The 11-year-old is also school captain and is off to Mullumbimby High School where he will bolster the already formidable swimming talents there.

SWIMMER: Tom Cheek Christian Morrow

His sister, Mollie Cheek, was part of the Mullum High School team that competed the day before in Kempsey and along with nine other swimmers will also be off to the state titles.

Mullum High swimmers to impress at Kempsey were: Olivia Langtry, Samara Grainey and Lucy Colli in the second placed 12 years relay team; Amber Borthwick the 12 years age champion, as well as being in the 12 years relay team was 1st in 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle; Raife McKenzie the 12 years age champion was also 1st in 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle; Hannah Sigley came 2nd in 100 multi-class freestyle and 1st in 50m backstroke; Raife Quinn came 3rd in backstroke, Charlotte Archibald was 3rd in backstroke; Ruby Parker-Herriot placed second in 50m breast stroke and Mollie Cheek was 1st in 100 backstroke, 2nd in 200 freestyle, 100 free and 50 free, 3rd in 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Mullum High principal Donna Pearson and public school principal David Lees were keen to highlight the sporting prowess demonstrated by all the Mullum swimmers.

"It highlights not only the talent of our local students and teachers but the importance we place on sport as a big part of our curriculum,” Ms Pearson said.

"It just shows that rural state schools like ours are more than capable of producing and nurturing future Aussie champions.