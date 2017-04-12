Mullum SES answers 200 calls for help

SWEPT AWAY: In case anyone needs a reminder about the power of floodwaters. This is what became of a near-new vehicle swept away near Crabbes Creek in the March floods. Fortunately nobody was in the vehicle at the time. It was left on a rise that locals thought would stay above the flood waters. Photo: SES/Contributed.

During the recent flood emergency Mullumbimby SES received more than 200 calls for assistance during the event.

Unit controller Michael Davison-Long said top priority went to several flood rescues including, "rafting injured residents to waiting ambulances, evacuations from homes with water over the floor, clearing trees from homes, temporary repairs to leaking roofs, and restoring access for emergency vehicles to reach people with blocked driveways.”

"Many residents were able to collect sandbags and plastic sheeting from SES depots to divert water away from low-lying doorways.

Mr Davison-Long expressed his thanks for a super effort by out-of-area SES teams who travelled long distances to help, as well as the local RFS members who relieved exhausted local SES crews at the height of this event.

Mr Davison Long reminded locals never to enter floodwaters and for emergency help in storms and floods phone 132500; or phone 000 if lives are endangered.

"If you are fit, with time and interest to help the community in such demanding conditions, you might consider becoming a volunteer member of the SES,” he said.

To apply go to: www.ses.nsw.gov.au