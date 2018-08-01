Mullum PS has all the fun of the fair

NOT IN A FLAP: Students and chooks from Mullumbimby Public School are looking forward to next weekend's big school fair.

MULLUMBIMBY Public School is hosting its biennial school fair and the theme this year is a Country Fair, taking everyone back to the roots of Mullumbimby.

The fair will be on from 11am-3pm on Sunday, August 12 at the school and will feature live music and entertainment from Phil and Tilley, Rae and Graham

from the Mullumbimby Country Music Club, the MPS choir, dance and performances by local preschools Dinosaurs and Cobbers.

The kids can go wild on carnival rides or take a slower approach with plenty of craft options.

For the adults, there will be delicious homemade food and coffee and the silent auction will feature Falls Festival passes, golf club packages, café/restaurant vouchers, Bluesfest 2019 tickets and loads of local vouchers and gifts.

There will be stalls incorporating fun activities like a Gumboot tossing competition, PGA inflatable hitting bay, Goat Poo Lotto, working dog display and much more to keep the whole family entertained.

Entry is free. Ride tickets can be pre-purchased at the school office. Prices are $25 for a prepaid all-day pass, or $30 on the day.

For more information, go to www.mullumbimb-p .schools.nsw.edu.au/ news/country-fair.