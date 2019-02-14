Mullum photographer finalist in national prize

FINALIST: Rosa Spring Voss' portrait of her mother Victoria Spring is one of 40 finalists in the National Photographic Portrait Prize.

FINALIST: Rosa Spring Voss' portrait of her mother Victoria Spring is one of 40 finalists in the National Photographic Portrait Prize. Rosa Spring Voss

MULLUMBIMBY photographer Rosa Spring Voss has made the final cut in the National Portrait Gallery's prestigious 2019 National Photographic Portrait Prize.

Rosa's portrait titled That's not my mother is one of 40 finalists selected from 3,113 entries received for the prize.

"The photograph is a celebration of uncompromising strength and love for an exceptional human being, who also happens to be my mother," Ms Spring Voss said.

"I didn't realise until two months ago that my mother, Victoria Spring, is my Mona Lisa.

"As a successful designer and a charismatic personality, people are constantly gravitating towards her, but, like da Vinci's masterpiece, greater complexities rest beneath.

"As a child, all I could see was my caretaker; however, as I became an adult myself, it was a great shock to realise that my mother had flaws. Why must so many women only wear this one hat?"

Rosa will travel to Canberra on 22 February for an exclusive event to announce this year's prize winners.

The winning photographer will receive $30,000 in cash and $22,148 in photographic equipment, including a Mark II DSLR camera courtesy of the Gallery's imaging partner and first prize sponsor, Canon.

The highly commended photographer will receive an EIZO ColorEdge CG2730 27" monitor valued at $3,245, courtesy of EIZO.

Winner or not, Rosa's photograph will be displayed along with the other 39 finalists in an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery from 23 February - 7 April 2019, with the show then touring to a number of interstate regional galleries.

Now in its twelfth year, the National Photographic Portrait Prize is a perennial favourite amongst Portrait Gallery visitors. The Prize reflects the distinctive vision of Australia's aspiring and professional portrait photographers and the unique nature of their subjects, attracting thousands of entries from all over Australia.