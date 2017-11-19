Menu
Mullum Music Fest parade going ahead despite weather

UMBRELLA ADVISED: The sky is still dark in Mullumbimby this morning
Javier Encalada
by

MULLUM Music Festival organisers have confirmed the traditional community parade will go ahead this morning.

Wet weather recorded in the Byron Shire this morning, including some intense showers in Mullumbimby, were not enough to dampen community spirit.

The parade, which normally features families and musicians, is set to start at 11am from Mullumbimby Council Chambers.

The parade will move along the town's CBD towards the Civil Hall.

Mullum Music Festival is celebrating its 10th annyversary this year.

Lismore Northern Star

