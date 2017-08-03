Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

TEN years ago the first Mullum Music Festival pioneered a very different type of music event. No gates. No big headlines. No VIP areas. Basically a 'no hassle' festival.

A festival where artists and performers mingled, where shows are held in halls, clubs and pubs rather than tents, and instead of driving hours to park in a field and trudge on site, patrons became enmeshed in the spirit of a vibrant village.

Well, it worked.

This year the Festival tips its hat to the line up ten years on by including many of the artists who were on the first bill.

It's a festival homecoming with patrons Suzannah Espie, Mama Kin and Harry James Angus all returning to perform along with Tinpan Orange, Jojo Smith, Liz Stringer, Hussy Hicks, Oka and a swag of acts everyone has grown to love.

In the decade since its inception Mullum has a reputation for booking new acts.

Many of these acts have gone on to play bigger stages all over the world.

One of them is New Zealand artist Marlon Williams who has been selling out shows throughout the US, UK & Europe and returns for this year's program with his beloved Yarra Benders.

All Our Exes Live in Texas, a festival favourite, these four songwriters with four unique voices return to deliver their four-part indie slice of folk heaven.

With big headlines like Jon Cleary bringing his Absolute Gentlemen, a four-piece riot of gospel harmonies and foundation rocking grooves.

Canadian singer-songwriter Frazey Ford brings her smooth, opulent and electric voice to Mullum Music Festival 2017.

Mama Kin Spender feeds the soul when she delivers heart stopping ballads and percussive beats, this time around in collaboration with Melbourne musician Spender. From tender to brooding, they skip from dark to light, presenting a bewitching collision of alchemy, harmony and percussive wizardry.

Tinpan Orange is one of Australia's most revered lo-fi folk trios. Led by the unmistakable voice of Emily Lubitz alongside her brother, guitarist Jesse Lubitz, and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Alex Burkoy.

Canada's unique Lindi Ortega will be putting her innate Nashville-esque country music instincts on the line with some serious guitar playing chops.

For those who come to the Mullum Music Festival in search of the next breaking act, one could be well advised to check out The Teskey Brothers.

At a number of venues in Mullumbimby from November 16 to 19. Visit mullummusicfestival.com.