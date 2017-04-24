News

Labor: 'Stop the trickery' over Mullum hospital site

24th Apr 2017 6:55 AM Updated: 10:52 AM
Mullumbimby Hospital. Photo Blainey Woodham / The Northern Star
Mullumbimby Hospital. Photo Blainey Woodham / The Northern Star Blainey Woodham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 10.45am: LABOR have demanded the State Government transfer - at no cost - the Mullumbimby and District War Memorial Hospital land to Byron Shire Council for community use - and "stop the trickery".

This morning the state government announced that they would give Byron Shire Council 28 days to make a so-called "reasonable" offer on the parcel of land.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord, Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Byron Shire Councillor Paul Spooner since expressed their concern about the scheme revealed by North Coast Nationals MLC and NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin describing the exercise as an "old National Party trick".

Mr Secord said: "If the Nationals were genuine, they would simply transfer the land to Byron Shire Council or sell the parcel of land for a symbolic amount like $1."

Mrs Elliot said: "The State Government is ignoring that the land was hospital land and is already owned by the community.  Unfortunately, the Liberals and Nationals want to put a price tag on everything in the State. They simply want to sell off everything."

"The community already owns this land and they shouldn't have to pay twice."

Mr Spooner said he wanted the Mullumbimby hospital land to remain under community control. "This is about ensuring that this community land is retained and used for the community. This is about meeting the community's needs."

Mr Secord said he was worried about the "fine detail" in the Nationals' proposal.

Under the plan, Mr Franklin told a community rally that NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he was willing to consider a "reasonable" offer from Byron Shire Council.

Mr Secord added: "Make no mistake, under the National Party scheme, a white shoe brigade property developer will be able to out-bid Byron Shire Council."

 

MONDAY 6.55am: BYRON Shire Council will be offered the opportunity to acquire the Mullumbimby and District War Memorial Hospital site, it has been announced.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the NSW Government was willing to consider a reasonable offer from Council but it needs to be made quickly otherwise remediation works will commence.

"The Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin has let me know in no uncertain terms that the local community would like to have a look at some options around the old hospital site," Mr Hazzard said.

"Having heard that message the Government is willing to put demolition works on hold if the Council can get something to us in the next 28 days which guarantees public safety and benefit.

"Given the latest report's indication of the amount of asbestos located throughout the buildings our experts tell us the best and safest outcome for locals is to demolish the structures on the site.

"But if the local council, with local knowledge, has a local perspective and an interest in purchase (which I have read it has publically stated), the NSW Government is willing to have discussions with Byron Shire Council to acquire the site."

Mr Hazzard said he wants full transparency about all issues to do with the site and to that end the community can review the Hazmat report here.

It is necessary to sell the site because the deal was always that the taxpayers' commitment of $88 million for the new Byron Central Hospital would be to some degree offset by the sale price of the Mullumbimby and the Byron Bay hospital sites, Mr Hazzard said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin MLC, said he had been lobbying the Minister for Health for a number of weeks on this issue to "try to get a positive outcome because it is so important to the community".

"I'm thrilled that I have convinced him to stop the demolition for the next 28 days to allow Byron Council to purchase the site so it can be kept for community use," he said.

"Thank you to everyone in the community who has stood up and fought for the future of the site. Their voice has been heard loud and clear."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire council mullumbimby hospital northern rivers council northern rivers hospital

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Labor: 'Stop the trickery' over Mullum hospital site

Labor: 'Stop the trickery' over Mullum hospital site

LABOR have demanded the State Government gift the Mullumbimby and District War Memorial Hospital land to Byron Shire Council for community use.

Man charged over Nimbin hammer attack to face court

Gungas Rd

Man to appear in Lismore Local Court today

New event for Northern Rivers gourmet food lovers

FUN DAY: Byron Bay food markets.

New event to light up streets of Byron Bay

Byron Council to pull $1million investment from Westpac

The $21-billion Carmichael mine in Queensland's Galilee basin if built, would be Australia's biggest.

Mayor says 'Byron Shire Council, like its community, wishes to part of the...

Local Partners

Labor: 'Stop the trickery' over Mullum hospital site

LABOR have demanded the State Government gift the Mullumbimby and District War Memorial Hospital land to Byron Shire Council for community use.

Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.

Music and peer-reviewed science mix in one gig

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Want to own iconic North Coast pub?

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

This rare piece of Byron Bay is now looking for a new owner

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!