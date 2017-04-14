News

Mullum Easter markets

Kate O'Neill | 14th Apr 2017 10:18 AM
EASTER TREATS: Hot cross buns, hand-made chocolates and colourful flowers.
EASTER TREATS: Hot cross buns, hand-made chocolates and colourful flowers. Kate O'Neill

WHETHER you're spending time with family, having guests for the weekend, heading to Bluesfest, or staying at home away from the holiday crowds, the Mullumbimby Farmers Market has everything you need to get through the Easter long weekend.

The Good Friday market is always plenty of fun, with live music; entertainment, free kids activities - including circus workshops by Spaghetti Circus; great coffee and breakfast; plus a friendly, colourful community vibe.

It's the perfect place to stock up on supplies for the long weekend, including basics like fresh fruit and veg, bread, milk and meat; along with yummy locally made nibbles for entertaining, such as cheese, olives, nuts and dips.

To celebrate Easter, pick up some hot cross buns from Heart Breads or Crabbes Creek Woodfired - they taste so much better than store-bought buns, and as an added bonus, they don't come in a plastic bag.

If you're looking for some Easter chocolate, see Sarah at Puremelt Chocolate, who sells beautiful handmade raw chocolates that are the ideal Easter gift, and healthy too. Puremelt also has chocolate brownies and melt-in-the mouth fudge. Meanwhile, the dark or milk chocolate covered macadamias at Rainforest Foods make a delicious local alternative to sugary commercial Easter eggs.

Non-chocolate Easter gifts available at the market include the beautiful blue lotus and other exotic flowers available from Liz Lualdi's stall; as well as Happy Flame's hand-made beeswax candles, available in Easter-themed shapes including flowers, eggs, bunnies and bees.

The market is the perfect spot for an al-fresco breakfast, and has more than eight breakfast/brunch stalls offering delicious meals made from market fresh produce including sushi, gluten free dumplings, Sicilian-style breakfasts, Indonesian street food, French pastries, gluten-free and vegan baked goods, raw cakes and slices and egg-based breakfasts.

There is also great local coffee and other refreshments including fresh juices and smoothies, sugar cane juice, kombucha and kefir.

Mullumbimby Farmers Market Easter Friday 7am-11am.

Topics:  blesfest easter long weekend mullumbimby farmers markets

