Mullum 5G Telstra tower upgrade not completed yet

A group of up to 100 people at a gathering in Dalley Street, Mullumbimby to protest against 5G technology.

TELSTRA has confirmed that work on the telecommunications tower at its Mullumbimby tower has not yet been upgraded to 5G.

A spokesperson from the company said that work is still ongoing at the site.

"Telstra remains committed to providing this necessary mobile network upgrade," the spokesperson said.

One person was arrested and one taken away by ambulance at the beginning of a protest over a 5G upgrade on April 22 at the Dalley St tower.

More than 100 people participated in the demonstration, in most cases defying social distancing, as they claim the new technology may be detrimental to health.

On that day, Telstra regional general manager for NSW, Mike Marom, said Telstra was committed to rolling out the technology in Australia.

He said by June 30 "we expect to increase our 5G coverage area almost five-fold with 5G coverage to be present within 35 Australian cities. To date, we have commenced the rollout of 5G in 32 cities around Australia".

The work was meant to only take six days, according to text messages Telstra sent to clients in the area on that day, alerting them of possible outages.

Mobile phones in the area were sent a text message that read: "Telstra is upgrading its mobile network around Mullumbimby with work to take place over six days. Your mobile service may be impacted at various times during this period".

Byron Shire Council resolved at its March general meeting: "That council contact Telstra immediately after the meeting and request that they consider a late submission on behalf of council due to the fact that council had not met since the submission period commenced."

"That Council does not currently support the proposed upgrade that will facilitate 5G technologies and continues to support a moratorium on the installation of 5G technology infrastructure until the previously requested information is provided, including identification of and commitment by a State or Federal Government body to do a comprehensive review of the cumulative impacts of the 5G technology, b) identification of who holds responsibility for the ongoing monitoring of any cumulative impacts, c) commitment from the State Government to review the current planning processes for the installation of small cells and consideration of any possible improvements," the decision read.