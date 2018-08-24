Mt Archer resident shares experience of battling recent fire

GLEN Hamilton said everything was going according to plan with back burning on Mount Archer until the breeze changed direction late on Wednesday afternoon.

Rather than leave, the 30-year resident of Mount Archer stuck around to help with fire fighting efforts.

"We had our hoses out and were one of the crew," Mr Hamilton said.

"I think we've had worse (fires), they were certainly much better prepared this time.

"It was just unfortunate they were caught out yesterday."

Pointing over his shoulder he said in the past they have had fires appear really quickly near by his property and applauded the efforts of crews to quickly mobilise this time around.

He explained sheepishly that he should have had his yard a bit better prepared in advance of fire season and was in the midst of efforts to remove excess vegetation he regarded as a fire risk.

"Because the fire might come this way, I've decided to work on the front now but we had the back cleared and ready to go, it's not too bad," he said.

"I think that's the thing, I think you've got to be a bit proactive and make sure that us as property owners up here are prepared for it.

"We choose to live here, we've got to make the most of it."

Mr Hamilton regarded the houses on the top of the mountain as safe saying he'd never felt the urge to leave. The fires approach at ground level and were easily controlled thanks to back burning.

"It's really just a matter of living with the smoke," he said.