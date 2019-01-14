A-League sex scandal getting messy

Steven Taylor (rear) competes for a header during the A-League match between the Wellington Phoenix and the Central Coast Mariners on January 12. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Steven Taylor (rear) competes for a header during the A-League match between the Wellington Phoenix and the Central Coast Mariners on January 12. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

A-League ace Steven Taylor has been blasted by a third lover he was seeing at the same time as two others - while calling them all the pet name "long pins".

The Sun revealed last week the former English Premier League defender had dated Diana Adomaitis, 22, for over six months but was seeing an Australian model behind her back.

Now a third woman, model and singer-songwriter Katy Coffey, 33, has said she was also seeing the love rat, who played for Newcastle United for 13 years.

"I can't believe it," Coffey said. "He told me he wanted us to get married and spend our lives together.

"We even went on holiday to Tenerife twice and he told me he wanted me to meet his family. I feel like such a fool.

"I honestly believe he has something wrong with him. People don't treat others that way.

"He thinks just because he's a footballer he can treat people like dirt.

"To call us the same pet names is sick. He couldn't even be bothered to be original."

Taylor, 32, was first rumbled when the unnamed Aussie, 35, saw photos of Diana at his seaside flat in Wellington, New Zealand, where he now plays.

Just before Christmas, she sent Diana a message breaking the news about her "piece of s*** boyfriend".

Now Katy, of Manchester, has also contacted Diana to say he was seeing her at the same time.

In September, he messaged Katy saying: "Morning long pins, what you doing today?"

Just two days before, he had told Diana: "Thinking of you long pins. U have me smitten like a kitten over u."

And in November he also messaged the Aussie saying: "Morning long pins."

Katy dated him for over two years.

On Monday, she contacted Diana, of Wilmslow, Cheshire, saying: "I was very much like you. I thought he was the one."

Diana Adomaitis visited Taylor in Wellington.

It comes after Diana was devastated when an Australian model messaged her and revealed she had enjoyed sex sessions at his waterfront penthouse the week before her visit.

"Your boyfriend Steven Taylor is a piece of s*** liar just FYI … I was in Wellington just before you," she wrote.

"I was livid - he's obviously done this before. I feel so hurt. I told him it was over and he pleaded with me to give him another chance," Diana said.

"He said, 'Come over to New Zealand and we can work this out. I've made a mistake'. But I don't want anything to do him ...

"I thought this was the real thing but it was all lies. He's an arrogant footballer who thinks he's God's gift and can get any woman. But the sex wasn't brilliant. I had a lucky escape."

Taylor declined to comment.

This article was originally published by The Sun and was reproduced with permission