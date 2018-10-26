Mrs Doubtfire stars reunite 25 years on

PIERCE Brosnan may have played the potential stepfather no one asked for but it is clear his Mrs Doubtfire co-stars have a lot of love for him.

Pierce Brosnan shared a picture of himself with three of his co-stars in 1993's Mrs. Doubtfire - Matthew Lawrence, 38, Mara Wilson, 31, and Lisa Jakub, 39 - as they convened to commemorate the film's upcoming 25th anniversary, which hit theatres on November 24, 1993.

The hit movie focused on Robin Williams' character who decides to dress up as a female housekeeper in order to spend time with his children amid a messy divorce from his wife, played by Sally Field.

Jakub, Lawrence and Wilson played their children, while Brosnan played Stu, the children's potential stepfather.

Robin Williams and Sally Field played the children’s parents in Mrs Doubtfire. Picture: Supplied

Brosnan shared a video of himself with Jakub, Lawrence and Wilson.

"Love you, love you all so much, so good to be a part of your lives," he said.

Wilson jokingly called him, "Stepdad," to which he added, "Stepdad Stu."

The reunion is somewhat bittersweet given Williams took his own life on August 11, 2014 at the age of 63.

Jakub recently spoke about how open Williams was about his depression and how it helped her throughout her life.

"I think he thought that was, you know, a prime time to really be open with me and honest," she said.

"And I have dealt with depression, and I have anxiety, and the fact that he was that open, that honest, that willing to talk to me about it was something that was really special."