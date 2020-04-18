Pollie accuses state's health chief of peddling 'bullsh-t'

While the nation grapples with more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, some politicians are taking their frustrations out on each other.

In a twitter tirade on Friday night, Liberal member for Kew, Tim Smith, lashed out at Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, accusing him of giving "bullsh*t" advice.

The ugly spat is in relation to playing golf.

Professor Sutton had earlier corrected a directive issued by another health department staffer, confirming that golfing is not an essential activity under Victoria's tight lockdown laws.

Replying in a tweet, Mr Smith then accused Professor Sutton of basing his views on advice from Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.

We don’t care about your views, we want to know about the science that underpins your advice. Show us your evidence as to why various individual sporting pursuits are banned in Victoria but no other state in Australia ? Or are your ‘views’ what Daniel or Jenny told you to say ? https://t.co/lQkflDWlGN — Tim Smith MP (@TimSmithMP) April 17, 2020

"I'd be happy to do 'as the Chief Health Officer says' but because no other state has the same ridiculous rules as Victoria, I naturally question this decree," Mr Smith said in a tweet.

"Provide the evidence and we might believe that Dr Sutton is providing independent advice, not sprouting Dan's decrees."

The twitter war comes in addition to some other choice words Mr Smith had for Professor Sutton earlier this week.

The state's approach to school closures saw Mr Smith tweeting that the Chief Health Officer had "more positions than the karma sutra" on schools and coronavirus.

No I’m actually disgusted someone like you who isn’t questioning the bullshit we are being told by Daniel Andrews and his CHO. Why won’t they release the advice and science ? It’s not about golf, it’s an example of the punitive rules in Victoria that exist nowhere else in 🇦🇺 — Tim Smith MP (@TimSmithMP) April 17, 2020

Victorian state officials are backing the strict lockdown laws they have in place, as Australia's death toll jumped to 68 today.

With 70 coronavirus vaccines already in development globally - including three that are already being tested in human trials - governments remain focused on tracing and neutralising the outbreaks.

Among other restrictions to cause controversy, reports of forcing Australians to download a tracking software to trace coronavirus cases in the community had the public in arms. But the PM has since backflipped on that measure.

On Friday, Scott Morrison said he wanted to make the app compulsory if enough people didn't sign up for it because at least 40 per cent of the population needs to be on board to make it effective.

But in a tweet this morning, he confirmed it "will not be mandatory".

"We will be seeking the co-operation and support of Australians to download the app to help our health workers, to protect our community and help get our economy going again," Mr Morrison tweeted.

"If you download this app you'll be helping save someone's life."

Liberal MP for Kew, Tim Smith. Picture: Supplied.