Did you know there's a hydro electric plant here?

One of the turbines at the laverty's Gap power station.
One of the turbines at the laverty's Gap power station.
Christian Morrow
by

POWER and politics have always proved a volatile mix.

Back in 1926 the tiny fledgling Mullumbimby Council was fighting the larger Byron Bay Council and State Government over ownership of the then thriving hyroelectric plant at Laverty's Gap and the distribution network.

These days we watch Environment Minister Josh Frydenburg and SA Premiere Jay Wetherill, together with other political and industry actors, play the blame game over renewable power generation in that state and across the country against the back drop of the Coalition Government this week moving to scrap the Renewable Energy Target.

The story of the Laverty's Gap hydro plant is the subject of a new and meticulously researched book by Eureka historian Robyn Gray simply titled, The Struggle for Power.

Ms Gray's history work, available now at Mullumbimby Book Shop, is doubly relevant today in light of a recent ANU study highlighting pumped hydro as a way toward a clean energy future.

Local community energy group COREM is investigating the steps required to recommission the long-abandoned Mullumbimby hydro electric plant.

A recent meeting onsite attracted wide support from state politicians and local renewable energy companies.

"The debate about sources of generation, reliability and costs of supply (of electricity) are unceasing," Ms Gray said. "What has changed, however, is the commercial climate we operate in.

"At the height of Mullumbimby's (hydro electric) enterprise, the state government was intent on centralising and controlling the system.

"Now, since state governments began hiving off bits to private owners, the game has changed. In our region this has allowed small players like COREM and ENOVA back into the arena.

"But we have gone one step further, even. In times past, the national grid was the aim, now we are back to micro generators - houses with roof top solar, and farmers with a mix of whatever works their windmills. "

Ms Gray said just like the water tank days, (before there was a mains water distribution system) and everyone had their own water tank, so it is now with electricity, "we are becoming a bit more independent, especially so in this part of the world."

Local Partners