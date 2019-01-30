Mountainous film comes to Byron

ON A HIGH: Still from the film Mountain.

ON A HIGH: Still from the film Mountain. Jon Griffiths

ZERO Emissions Byron Bay will bring the film Mountain to Byron Bay for one night at 7.30pm Saturday, February 9, at the Byron Theatre.

The multi-award-winning documentary celebrates the beauty and majesty of the world's mountains.

Filmed in 22 countries, the film is set to music composed and performed by Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Directed by Jennifer Peedom with Willem Dafoe narrating, Mountain was filmed by renowned outdoor cinematographers led by US-based Renan Ozturk.

The screening is a fundraiser for Zero Emissions Byron, a not-for- profit organisation working to reduce Byron Shire's emissions to zero by 2025. The fundraiser is supported by an online raffle, the grand first prize of which is a ticket for two to the ACO's 2019 Brisbane season, worth $1200, donated by the ACO.

Other prizes include items from Jules Hunt Design, five-plated dinner for two at Harvest, a 9ct ring from Louise Shaw Jewellery, Sundive snorkelling trip for two, two tickets to ACO's Serenades for Strings at NORPA and dinner for two at Barrio, Habitat.

Raffle tickets available from www.eventbrite.com/ e/mountain-music-raffle- zero-emissions-byron- tickets-54730738111.